Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ETRN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Equitrans Midstream stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.43. The stock had a trading volume of 25,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,339. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.90. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $23.47.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $389.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.10 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%.

In related news, Director Margaret K. Dorman acquired 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $124,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Porges sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $100,190.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $591,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,091,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,520,000.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

