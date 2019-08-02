Ether Kingdoms Token Market Cap Hits $33,956.00 (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market cap of $33,956.00 and $16,875.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $601.80 or 0.05744794 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00044985 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000183 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001155 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token (CRYPTO:IMP) is a token. It was first traded on September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,194,763 tokens. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken.

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

