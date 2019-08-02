Ethereum Gold Hits Market Cap of $27,672.00 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $27,672.00 and $1.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00265969 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.05 or 0.01413313 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00112196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020812 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Token Profile

Ethereum Gold’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.ethereumgold.info.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

