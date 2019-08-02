Etherstack (ASX:ESK) Shares Down 18.2%

Etherstack PLC (ASX:ESK) shares traded down 18.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.18 ($0.13) and last traded at A$0.18 ($0.13), 20,000 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.22 ($0.16).

The company has a market cap of $20.10 million and a PE ratio of 270.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.21.

Etherstack Company Profile (ASX:ESK)

Etherstack plc engages in the design, development, and deployment of wireless communications software and products for use in transceivers in the United Kingdom, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. The company's products enable the transceivers to communicate with a radio network and other transceivers.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Etherstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etherstack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.