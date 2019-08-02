Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ETSY. Zacks Investment Research cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Etsy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Get Etsy alerts:

NASDAQ ETSY traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,487,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,836. Etsy has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $73.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $169.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 14.74%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $319,363.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,589.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $330,030.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,894.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,691,884. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,054.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,426,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,112,000 after buying an additional 2,216,303 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $54,602,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,882,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,570,000 after purchasing an additional 763,816 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,664,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Etsy by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 341,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,926,000 after purchasing an additional 213,460 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.