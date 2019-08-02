Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $200.00

Eurocell PLC (LON:ECEL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 202 ($2.64), with a volume of 16785299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 211 ($2.76).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECEL. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eurocell in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) target price on shares of Eurocell in a research report on Thursday.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 211.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.63 million and a P/E ratio of 10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.89.

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported GBX 8.70 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Eurocell PLC will post 2239.999966 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Eurocell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

Eurocell Company Profile (LON:ECEL)

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes and recycles unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (UPVC) window, door, conservatory and roofline systems. The Company is engaged in the extrusion of UPVC window and building products to the new and replacement window market, and the sale of building materials across the United Kingdom.

