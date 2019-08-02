Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Eversource Energy updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,447,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.81. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In other news, EVP Leon J. Olivier sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $510,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 18.8% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 67.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 101,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 40,730 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 79.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 67.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,066,000 after purchasing an additional 101,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America set a $78.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

