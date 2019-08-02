Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Evolent Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.39.

NYSE EVH traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 12,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.88 million, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $29.05.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Evolent Health by 94.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolent Health (EVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.