Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Warburg Research set a €35.75 ($41.57) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €30.83 ($35.85).

Evonik Industries stock traded down €1.24 ($1.44) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €23.41 ($27.22). 1,495,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.50. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a one year high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

