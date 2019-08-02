EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $607.20. EVRAZ shares last traded at $607.80, with a volume of 1,873,753 shares trading hands.

EVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EVRAZ from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut EVRAZ to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 611 ($7.98) to GBX 530 ($6.93) in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get EVRAZ alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 651.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 235.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other news, insider Alexander Frolov sold 4,165,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 635 ($8.30), for a total value of £26,450,048.70 ($34,561,673.46).

EVRAZ Company Profile (LON:EVR)

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company's products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

Featured Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.