Exchange Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,832 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 1,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 152.7% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $73.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho set a $71.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.48.

NYSE:CVS opened at $55.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $82.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.35.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $61.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

