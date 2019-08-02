Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director George A. Scangos Sells 40,000 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director George A. Scangos sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $823,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,350,727.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.79. 2,403,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,253,594. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $25.31.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $240.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 75.97% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 46.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,852,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,444 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $54,640,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Exelixis by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,773 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 350.9% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,822,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Exelixis by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,938,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,548,000 after purchasing an additional 910,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $25.00 price target on Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on Exelixis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.