Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 784 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Exelon by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,224 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $86,144,000 after purchasing an additional 107,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,839,080 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $578,058,000 after purchasing an additional 994,381 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,448 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $14,542,000 after purchasing an additional 122,933 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Exelon by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,354 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Exelon by 247.6% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 878,381 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $44,020,000 after purchasing an additional 625,681 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EXC traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,512,313. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.37.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

In other Exelon news, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,475,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,352.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,705,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,873,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

