Exosis Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Exosis has a total market cap of $135,470.00 and approximately $30,654.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Exosis has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Exosis coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00005283 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Crex24 and Escodex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Exosis Profile

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 409,029 coins and its circulating supply is 244,029 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org.

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

