Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a neutral rating and set a $141.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.43.

EXPE stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.24. 119,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,429. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.20. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $108.11 and a 1-year high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $326,380.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at $196,770.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 345 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

