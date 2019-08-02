Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.30.

Extreme Networks stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.25. 1,850,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The company has a market cap of $979.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $252.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after buying an additional 52,572 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $930,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 221.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 28,048 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 36,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 28,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

