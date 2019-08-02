Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.6% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 46,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 156,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,014,000 after purchasing an additional 66,756 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 8,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 35,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 36,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.49 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

In other news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,750,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $72.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $318.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.