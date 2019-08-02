EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

EZPW has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of EZCORP in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EZCORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZPW stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.96. 1,027,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.28. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a market cap of $539.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.76.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. EZCORP had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $206.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EZCORP will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,842,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,627,000 after buying an additional 264,920 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,018,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,118,000 after buying an additional 155,559 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 393.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 866,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after buying an additional 690,645 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 856,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 17,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.