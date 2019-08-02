Fantom (FTM) Trading Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $42.33 million and $7.28 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom token can currently be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fantom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00266824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.14 or 0.01408980 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00022620 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00111205 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Bgogo, Hotbit, Bilaxy, DDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.