FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 453.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.15.

In related news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $847,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HON opened at $169.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.47. The firm has a market cap of $125.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.48 and a 1 year high of $178.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

