FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $326,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in General Electric were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 249,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.62.

NYSE:GE opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. General Electric has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $13.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $32,119,092.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $12,921,170.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

