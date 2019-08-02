Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Director Amir Nashat Sells 62,005 Shares

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Director Amir Nashat sold 62,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,396,972.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Amir Nashat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 26th, Amir Nashat sold 27,829 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $626,152.50.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Amir Nashat sold 118,333 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $2,663,675.83.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Amir Nashat sold 81,899 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $1,843,546.49.

On Thursday, July 18th, Amir Nashat sold 21,409 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $481,702.50.

On Monday, July 22nd, Amir Nashat sold 71,166 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $1,602,658.32.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.28. The company had a trading volume of 919,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,760. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,138.12% and a negative return on equity of 54.30%. The company had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 156.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

FATE has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 248.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

