Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Posts Earnings Results

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Signal updated its FY19 guidance to $1.64-1.72 EPS.

Shares of FSS stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.91. 12,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,563. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.04. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

