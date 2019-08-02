Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FENC. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of FENC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 526 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,246. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of -0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 562,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

