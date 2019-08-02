Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.39 million. Ferro had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Ferro updated its FY19 guidance to $1.17-1.27 EPS.

Shares of FOE traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 44,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.55. Ferro has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.92.

In other news, Director Allen A. Spizzo acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.92 per share, with a total value of $270,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,793,059.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $387,490 in the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FOE shares. Buckingham Research cut shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ferro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.37.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

