Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08), Morningstar.com reports. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:FCAU traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,786,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042,333. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCAU. ValuEngine cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nomura began coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.18 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 35.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,405,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807,093 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 2.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,684,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,917,000 after purchasing an additional 334,243 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,203,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,175,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,261,000 after purchasing an additional 68,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 67.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,583,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

