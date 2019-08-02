Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Holdings Raised by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 18,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 631.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $40.26 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $42.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.49.

