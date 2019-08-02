Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FIS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.28.

Shares of FIS opened at $131.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.12. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a one year low of $94.53 and a one year high of $137.03.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total value of $151,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

