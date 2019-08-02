Financial Advantage Inc. Raises Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Financial Advantage Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 287,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital makes up about 3.5% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Advantage Inc. owned 0.07% of Ares Capital worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 161,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 50.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.2% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 37.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Kelly, Jr. purchased 4,500 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.01 per share, for a total transaction of $81,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 5,640 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $98,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,265 shares of company stock valued at $358,269. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.63. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.60 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.58% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

