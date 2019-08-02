Financial Analysis: Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) versus Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB)

Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) and Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Get Guaranty Bancorp alerts:

Guaranty Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Guaranty Bancorp pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Union Bankshares has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.8% of Guaranty Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Union Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Guaranty Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Union Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guaranty Bancorp and Union Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Bancorp $159.75 million 3.81 $38.62 million $1.53 13.56 Union Bankshares $41.65 million 3.48 $7.07 million N/A N/A

Guaranty Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Union Bankshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Guaranty Bancorp and Union Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Union Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Guaranty Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.63%. Union Bankshares has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.47%. Given Guaranty Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Guaranty Bancorp is more favorable than Union Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Bancorp and Union Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Bancorp 28.50% 13.05% 1.45% Union Bankshares 16.38% 15.88% 1.27%

Risk and Volatility

Guaranty Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Union Bankshares has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Guaranty Bancorp beats Union Bankshares on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guaranty Bancorp Company Profile

Guaranty Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking and other financial services to consumers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as demand, interest-bearing demand, NOW, money market, IRA, and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers loan products, including commercial, commercial and residential real estate, construction, and small business administration loans, as well as installment loans to individuals and other consumer loans that include overdraft protection, lines of credit, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company provides wealth management services comprising private banking, investment management, and trust services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 32 branches located in Colorado's Front Range consisting of the Denver metropolitan area; and an investment management firms. The company was formerly known as Centennial Bank Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Guaranty Bancorp in 2008. Guaranty Bancorp was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides and commercial real estate loans; consumer loans; and municipal loans; commercial loans for plant and equipment, working capital, real estate renovation, and other business purposes to business owners and investors; and residential real estate loans. In addition, it offers small business administration guaranteed, and residential construction and mortgage loans; online cash management services, including account reconciliation, credit card depository, automated clearing house origination, wire transfers, and night depository services; merchant credit card services; remote deposit capture services; and online mortgage application services. Further, the company provides business checking accounts; standby letters of credit, bank checks or money orders, and safe deposit boxes; ATM services and cards; debit cards; and telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services; home improvement loans and overdraft checking facility against preauthorized lines of credit; customer repurchase agreement sweeps; and asset management, fiduciary, and trust services. The company offers retail banking services to individuals; and commercial banking services to small and medium sized corporations, partnerships, and sole proprietorships, as well as nonprofit organizations, local municipalities, and school districts. The company operates 18 banking offices, 2 loan centers, and various ATMs. Union Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Morrisville, Vermont.

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.