Financial Contrast: LIQUEFIED NAT G/S (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) versus AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY)

LIQUEFIED NAT G/S (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) and AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. LIQUEFIED NAT G/S does not pay a dividend. AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LIQUEFIED NAT G/S and AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LIQUEFIED NAT G/S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR $36.47 billion 0.25 $991.12 million $3.69 8.48

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than LIQUEFIED NAT G/S.

Profitability

This table compares LIQUEFIED NAT G/S and AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LIQUEFIED NAT G/S N/A N/A N/A AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR 2.73% 5.96% 3.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LIQUEFIED NAT G/S and AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LIQUEFIED NAT G/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR beats LIQUEFIED NAT G/S on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LIQUEFIED NAT G/S

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification and progression of liquefied natural gas (LNG) development projects to facilitate the production and sale of LNG. It operates through LNG Infrastructure, and Technology and Licensing segments. The company's projects include the Magnolia LNG project located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the United States; and the Bear Head LNG project situated in Point Tupper, Richmond County, Nova Scotia, Canada. It also designs, develops, owns, and patents OSMR LNG liquefaction process. The company is based in Sydney, Australia.

About AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive parts, lifestyle and energy related products, and wellness related products worldwide. It offers powertrain related products, such as automatic, manual, and hybrid transmission products; and CVT, engine, and other products. The company also provides chassis and vehicle safety systems comprising parking assist systems, driver monitoring systems, disc brakes, brake assemblies, electric parking brakes, brake master cylinder with brake assistance, electronically controlled brake systems, ABS and ESC modulators, brake calipers, power tilt and telescopic steering columns, air suspension systems, and active rear steering systems. In addition, it offers window regulators, power sliding and back door systems, power door latches, slide door closers, and smart handles, as well as door frames, hinges, checks, handles, and beams; flame moldings, roof rails, rear spoilers, sunroofs, and structural adhesives; bumper and pillar reinforcements, crash boxes, center pillar garnishes, grille shutters, spray damping coats, and waterborne anti-corrosion paints; and occupant detection sensors, power seats, recliners, rear seat relaxation systems, electrical retracts seats, seat slide sensors for airbag control system, detection sensors for seat belt warning, and pneumatic seats. Further, the company provides engine front modules, water and oil pumps, variable valve timings, oil pump rotors, intake and exhaust manifolds, pistons, oil pans, cylinder head covers, and fuel rails; voice and car navigation systems, and wide-view front and multi-terrain monitors; and aftermarket products. Additionally, it offers beds, furniture, fabrics, sewing machines, cogeneration systems, housing equipment, and audio equipment; gas heat pump air conditioning systems and Peltier modules; and fiber lasers. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

