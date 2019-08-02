Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.06. Finisar shares last traded at $22.88, with a volume of 67,099 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 target price on Finisar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub raised Finisar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Finisar in a research report on Friday, June 14th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Finisar to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Finisar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

Get Finisar alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.49.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $310.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.42 million. Finisar had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Finisar Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Finisar in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Finisar by 117.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Finisar in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ lifted its holdings in Finisar by 10.0% in the second quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Finisar in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Finisar Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNSR)

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Finisar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finisar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.