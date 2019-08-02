First Advantage Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FABK) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $24.98

First Advantage Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FABK)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and traded as low as $24.80. First Advantage Bancorp shares last traded at $24.80, with a volume of 1,300 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.

About First Advantage Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FABK)

First Advantage Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Advantage Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking accounts; and various savings accounts, including basic savings, high interest savings, money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

