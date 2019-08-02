First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th.

First Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Bancorp to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

FBP opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.67. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

