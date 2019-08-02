First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.53

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and traded as high as $11.15. First Bank shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 7,026 shares traded.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Bank in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $191.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). First Bank had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Bank by 512.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First Bank during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in First Bank by 322.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in First Bank by 71.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 68,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 28,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Bank by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 13,517 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

