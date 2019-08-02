First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) Price Target Raised to C$23.50 at CIBC

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FCR. Raymond James downgraded First Capital Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Capital Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.75.

TSE FCR traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 257,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,813. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$22.07. First Capital Realty has a twelve month low of C$18.28 and a twelve month high of C$22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 16.46.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$194.67 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Capital Realty will post 1.8999999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dori Segal bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at C$685,635. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $126,905.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

