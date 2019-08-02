First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.33. 6,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,016. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.24. First Community has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.85.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. First Community had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Community news, VP David K. Proctor sold 3,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $74,066.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,349 shares in the company, valued at $406,698.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Community by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Community by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Community by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of First Community by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Community by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

