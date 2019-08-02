First Midwest Bank Trust Division Acquires 90 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,557.1% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 40.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Macquarie set a $226.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.70.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $163.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $442.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $129.77 and a 52-week high of $195.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. The business had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.68 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.