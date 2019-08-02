First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 123.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Trustmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Trustmark by 509.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Trustmark by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. Trustmark Corp has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $157.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trustmark Corp will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.63%.

TRMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Trustmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

