First Midwest Bank Trust Division Reduces Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,376,000 after buying an additional 1,546,142 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 845,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,348,000 after purchasing an additional 591,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,186,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,214,439,000 after purchasing an additional 591,322 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,768,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,573,858,000 after purchasing an additional 338,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,999,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $199,608,000 after purchasing an additional 327,242 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $116.26 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.23. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

In other Yum! Brands news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $153,482.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,362,479. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg Creed sold 44,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.82, for a total transaction of $4,756,503.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,798,395.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,203,386. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

