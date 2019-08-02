First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 1,100 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 362.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $126.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.07 and a fifty-two week high of $130.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

