First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 233 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,386,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,550,513,000 after purchasing an additional 893,269 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,962,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,748,000 after purchasing an additional 50,353 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,423,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,163 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,287,000 after purchasing an additional 908,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,748,000 after purchasing an additional 109,205 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $1,487,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,903,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total value of $136,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,470.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $140.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $106.41 and a one year high of $155.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.54.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Gabelli lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

