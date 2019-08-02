First National Financial (TSE:FN) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at TD Securities

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of First National Financial stock traded up C$0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$33.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,867.62, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.28. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$25.38 and a 52 week high of C$33.49.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$286.31 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.30%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,694.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,957,484 shares in the company, valued at C$207,472,172.88.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

