First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.20), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.80 million. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. First Solar updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.25-2.75 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.25-2.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.77. 812,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,073. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. First Solar has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $69.24.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSLR. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Roth Capital set a $75.00 price objective on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.22.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total value of $557,127.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,394,461.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 20,141 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $1,209,467.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,494.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,457 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in First Solar by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,300 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 341.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,300 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 37,836 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

