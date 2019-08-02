Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $77.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.42 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,355. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.16. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 386.87 and a beta of 0.57. Five9 has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $61.42.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Five9 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Dougherty & Co upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Five9 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

In other Five9 news, EVP Scott Welch sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $69,731.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,129.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $144,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 662,149 shares of company stock worth $33,659,357 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 39.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,468,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,423,000 after buying an additional 694,494 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 in the second quarter valued at $28,158,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $16,204,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Five9 by 435.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 438,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,501,000 after purchasing an additional 356,792 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Five9 by 300.2% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 369,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,523,000 after purchasing an additional 277,198 shares during the period.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

