FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTE) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTE) traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.73 and last traded at $48.96, 417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 31,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.12.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTE) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.11% of FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

