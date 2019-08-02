FLO Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.70 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. Over the last week, FLO has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. FLO has a market capitalization of $7.70 million and $31,309.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can currently be bought for $0.0507 or 0.00000488 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000267 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 151,840,059 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

