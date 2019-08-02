Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Flowserve from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve stock traded down $4.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.41. 2,834,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,524. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.62. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $35.88 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $990.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 4.25%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Lenander sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $284,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at $817,133.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 20.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 3.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 516,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 12.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 20.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 7.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 20,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.