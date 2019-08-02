Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $990.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowserve updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.05-2.20 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.05-2.20 EPS.

FLS stock traded down $4.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,834,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.62. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $35.88 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 43.43%.

In other Flowserve news, insider John Lenander sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $284,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,133.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 1,211.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter worth $63,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter worth $207,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

