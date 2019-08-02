Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.19), Morningstar.com reports. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FLR traded down $8.24 on Friday, reaching $22.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,335,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.64.

In other news, CEO Carlos M. Hernandez acquired 17,001 shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $501,869.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alan L. Boeckmann acquired 16,000 shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.81 per share, with a total value of $476,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,222.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLR. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,891,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,776,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,079 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 2,152.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,056,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,149 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 844,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after acquiring an additional 615,415 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 683,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,005,000 after acquiring an additional 389,159 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluor Co. (NEW)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

